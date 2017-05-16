Authorities seize 7,000 birds in LA County cockfighting raid

This Monday, May 15, 2017 photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows one of some 7,000 birds that were seized in one of the largest raids of illegal cockfighting in United States history, authorities said Tuesday, in Val Verde, Calif. The birds seized included roosters, hens and chicks. Injured and dead roosters also were found, along with mobile cockfighting pits, slashing blades used during fights to the death and other equipment, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)