It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause 4:37 Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit 0:15 Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com