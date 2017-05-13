AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

UK working to restore hospital systems after cyberattack
LONDON (AP) — Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
The attack, which locked up computers and held users' files for ransom, was believed the biggest of its kind ever recorded. Several cybersecurity firms said they had identified the malicious software behind the attack, which has apparently hit Russia the hardest.
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Saturday that 45 public health organizations were hit, but she stressed that no patient data had been stolen.
Germany's national railway says departure and arrival display screens at its stations were affected Friday night, but there was no impact on train services.
___
After Comey firing, Trump's frustrations boiled over
WASHINGTON (AP) — After four months in office, President Donald Trump has become distrustful of some of his White House staff, heavily reliant on a handful of family members and longtime aides, and furious that the White House's attempts to quell the firestorm over the FBI and congressional Russia investigations only seem to add more fuel.
Trump's frustrations came to a head this week with the firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the probe into his campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling. Fearful that his own team would leak the decision, Trump kept key staff in the dark as he pondered the dramatic move.
Chief strategist Steve Bannon learned on television. The communications staff charged with explaining the decision to the American people had an hour's notice.
When the White House's defense of the move failed to meet his ever-changing expectations, Trump tried to take over himself. But he wound up creating new headaches for the White House, including with an apparent threat to Comey.
"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning.
___
Pope makes 2 Fatima children saints on centenary of visions
FATIMA, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis added two Portuguese shepherd children to the roster of Catholic saints Saturday, honoring young siblings whose reported visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the Portuguese farm town of Fatima into one of the world's most important Catholic shrines.
Francis proclaimed Francisco and Jacinta Marto saints at the start of Mass marking the centenary of their visions. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims were on hand, many of whom had spent days at Fatima in quiet prayer, reciting rosaries before a statue of the Madonna. They clapped as soon as Francis read the proclamation aloud.
Francisco and Jacinta, aged 9 and 7, and their 10-year-old cousin, Lucia, reported that on March 13, 1917, the Virgin Mary made the first of a half-dozen appearances to them here while they grazed their sheep. They said she confided in them three secrets — foretelling apocalyptic visions of hell, war, communism and the death of a pope — and urged them to pray for peace and a conversion away from sin.
Before the Mass, Francis prayed at the tombs of each of the Fatima visionaries. The Marto siblings died two years after the visions during Europe's Spanish flu pandemic. Lucia is on track for possible beatification, but her process couldn't start until after her 2005 death.
The Martos now become the youngest-ever saints who didn't die as martyrs.
___
AP Explains: What is ransomware?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Computers across the world were locked up Friday and users' files held for ransom when dozens of countries were hit in a cyber-extortion attack that targeted hospitals, companies and government agencies.
Here's a look at how malware and ransomware work and what people can do if they fall victim to attacks.
WHAT IS MALWARE AND RANSOMWARE?
Malware is a general term that refers to software that's harmful to your computer, said John Villasenor, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Ransomware is a type of malware that essentially takes over a computer and prevents users from accessing data on the computer until a ransom is paid, he said.
HOW DOES YOUR COMPUTER BECOME INFECTED WITH RANSOMWARE?
___
Turnout is key for Iran's election, a challenge for Rouhani
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's presidential election may turn on turnout.
Historically, the more Iranians who cast ballots, the greater the chance a reformist or a moderate like incumbent President Hassan Rouhani will be elected.
However, Rouhani's bid for another four-year term comes amid apathy and grumbling from an electorate that largely hasn't seen the benefits of his signature nuclear deal with world powers. As his opponents promise populist cash handouts to the poor, Rouhani needs all the voters he can to cast ballots on May 19. But even some of his supporters say they may stay home.
"I will not vote," said Hossein Ghasemi, a 35-year-old taxi driver who voted for Rouhani in 2013. "None of them care about our demands and difficulties linked to daily increasing prices."
Rouhani faces five opponents in the election, but some may well drop out in the coming days to boost the chances of the most-prominent candidates. Eshaq Jahangiri, one of Rouhani's vice presidents, is expected to leave the race to help his boss.
___
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is delivering his first commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose leader was among Trump's earliest and most vocal supporters.
Trump's remarks Saturday on the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus will mark his first extended public appearance since he fired James Comey as FBI director this week. Trump has stayed largely out of public view since Tuesday, when he removed the head of the agency that is investigating Russia's role in the 2016 election, along with possible ties between Trump's campaign and the Russian government.
Trump lashed out at Comey on Friday, tweeting that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"
Trump's chief spokesman refused to comment Friday on whether active listening devices are in the Oval Office or elsewhere in the building, a non-denial that drew comparisons to the secretly taped conversations and telephone calls that led to President Richard Nixon's downfall in the Watergate scandal in the 1970s.
Trump had earlier criticized Comey as a "showboat" and a "grandstander," and the president's warning prompted new accusations of interference with the FBI's Russia investigation.
___
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of a man pushing two children in a wheelchair as they flee fighting in Mosul, Iraq; South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in raising his arms as he watches results of exit polls in the presidential elections; Police clashing with protesters during a demonstration called by labor unions the day after the French presidential election.
___
This gallery contains photos published May 6-12, 2017.
See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN
___
Appalachia's approach to drugs at odds with AG policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In Appalachian states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, the tough-on-crime policy announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs counter to a recent emphasis on treatment and less prison time for low-level drug offenders.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul strongly opposed the Department of Justice directive, which reverses an Obama-era policy that prescribed leniency for nonviolent, low-level drug offenders.
"We should treat our nation's drug epidemic as a health crisis and less as a 'lock 'em up and throw away the key' problem," Paul said in a statement released shortly after Session's announcement.
Sessions argued that a spike in violence in some big cities and the nation's opioid epidemic call for a return to harsher prison sentences. The memo announced Friday would urge U.S. attorneys to charge steeper crimes that would trigger long mandatory prison sentences, including for drug offenders.
Kentucky and West Virginia have some of the highest rates of drug abuse overdose deaths in the country. Last year, 864 people died of overdose deaths in West Virginia. Both states saw a double digit percentage increase in the overdose death rate between 2014 and 2015.
___
School: Boy, 8, who killed himself never said he was bullied
CINCINNATI (AP) — An 8-year-old boy shown on surveillance video being knocked to the floor unconscious at school two days before he killed himself told staff he had fainted and never said he had been bullied or assaulted, a school spokeswoman said Friday.
Gabriel Taye's mother didn't learn of the bullying until her attorneys saw a copy of an email written by a Cincinnati police homicide detective in an investigative file that describes the scene outside a boys' bathroom, her lawyers said. The attorneys have questioned why the mother was told he fainted on Jan. 24 when the video shows he had been injured by another boy at Carson Elementary School.
The Hamilton County coroner said she is reopening the investigation into Gabriel's suicide. He hanged himself with a necktie in the bedroom of his Cincinnati apartment on Jan. 26.
The school spokeswoman said administrators weren't aware of the recording until days later when the detective investigating Gabriel's suicide requested surveillance videos from security officials.
The district released copies of a choppy 24-minute-long video that shows one boy bullying other students and then, according to the mother's attorneys, pushing Gabriel into a wall when he tried to shake the boy's hand and knocking him unconscious. The spokeswoman said it's unclear from the video what happened to Gabriel at that moment.
___
Even in faraway US, Indonesian seafood enforcer wins acclaim
WASHINGTON (AP) — A high school dropout turned seafood entrepreneur is leading Indonesia's crackdown on illegal fishing, winning plaudits from conservationists and awards as far away as Washington despite her explosive methods.
A favorite tactic: seizing foreign fishing vessels and then blowing them up into smithereens to send a message to her country's neighbors.
Susi Pudjiastuti, honored this week in Washington for her ecological work, has led the charge in destroying hundreds of fishing vessels in the past two years as the Indonesian government's minister for maritime affairs and fisheries. Her efforts haven't eliminated a problem that has plagued the archipelago nation for decades, she said, but they have boosted fish stocks and curbed smuggling.
Catches of anchovies, king prawns and yellow fin tuna are up, helping local fishermen and reducing food prices, Pudjiastuti said.
"What we actually earn also is respect," Pudjiastuti said in the American capital, where she joined other recipients of the annual Peter Benchley Ocean Awards — named for the author of "Jaws." She was cited for her efforts in protecting Indonesia's marine ecosystem, and tackling poachers and organized crime.
Comments