Suspect killed during shootout with Florida deputies

The Associated Press
JUPITER, Fla.

Authorities say a man was shot and killed after two separate shootouts with South Florida deputies.

The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/7eLHw7) reports that 46-year-old Philip O'Shea died Friday evening. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says O'Shea had an extensive criminal history and was wanted in Raleigh, North Carolina, in connection with a May 2 motel robbery.

Bradshaw says three deputies fired on O'Shea during a confrontation Friday evening in Jupiter. No deputies were injured, but a K9 officer named Kasper was shot. Bradshaw says the dog is expected to survive.

Authorities say O'Shea was involved in a shootout Friday morning in suburban West Palm Beach where one deputy was injured while diving for cover.

State law enforcement agents will investigate the shooting.

