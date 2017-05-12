National

$10,000 reward offered for Yellowstone white-wolf shooter

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A wolf advocacy group has doubled the reward for information leading to whoever shot a rare white wolf found inside Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone officials euthanized the severely injured wolf after hikers found the animal near Gardiner, Montana, on April 11.

The park offered a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to a conviction. The Montana group Wolves of the Rockies offered its own $5,000 reward Friday.

The group's president, Marc Cooke, suspects opponents of wolves in Yellowstone were responsible.

Many hunting outfitters and ranchers have been unhappy about wolves since their reintroduction to the park more than 20 years ago. The wolves prey on big-game animals and sometimes cattle.

Park officials haven't publicly speculated on a motive.

The alpha female of the Canyon Pack was sought after by photographers.

