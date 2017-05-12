With nearly grown children, couple opens hearts to 3 Chinese kids with special needs

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:41 Bears Ears singled out during Trump's signing of national parks order

1:48 Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life

2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China

1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe

0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job

1:35 Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson

0:50 Lynden home for adults with developmental disabilities may close soon

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state