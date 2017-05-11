A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 0:57 Toddler leaves fellow airline passengers with a smile 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 2:58 Ferndale celebrates U-12 baseball team winning the Cal Ripkin World Series title 0:58 Got water in south Bellingham ? 2:29 Trump criticizes hatred "on many sides" after Charlottesville violence 0:45 Car plows into protesters, then quickly reverses in Charlottesville 2:06 Government grant that helped this small dairy not in Trump's budget 1:39 Watch two rattlesnakes fight it out on a trail in northern California Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.