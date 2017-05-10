A substitute teacher disciplined an eight-year-old girl — by ripping off her hijab, police say

An eight-year-old child suffered minor injuries to her eye after her substitute teacher forcefully removed her hijab as a punishment, according to police.
At around 1 p.m. on May 2, Safa Alzockary, a second-grader in New York City, was sitting in teacher Oghenetega Edah’s chair in a classroom without his permission, according to Gothamist. Edah told Alzockary to get out of the chair, but she did not do so, police told the New York Post.
Edah then told Alzockary to remove her hijab, a traditional covering for the head and neck worn by some Muslim women, but she did not. Edah then grabbed the hijab and ripped it off the girl’s head, “causing irritation to her right eye,” according to the New York Daily News.
Alzockary was transported to a local hospital, where it was determined her cornea had suffered no damage and that her eye would be fine. However, her father, Mohamed Alzockary, told the Daily News that his daughter is “nervous” now.
Meanwhile, Edah, who earned $176 a day as a substitute, was fired, according to the city’s education department.
“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable,” spokesman Michael Aciman said in a statement. “This individual was removed from the school immediately and his employment has been terminated.”
The New York Police Department is currently being sued for allegedly forcing a Muslim woman to remove her hijab when she was arrested in September 2016, according to Mic.com. In Islam, forcing a woman to remove her headscarf is considered a sacrilegious offense.
Comments