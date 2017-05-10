The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job Pause 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:41 Driver's condition unknown after hitting Fairhaven bus stop shelter 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided