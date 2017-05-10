Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election Pause 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor 0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 0:41 Driver's condition unknown after hitting Fairhaven bus stop shelter 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 1:41 Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful