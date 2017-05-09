Someone stole $1,000 worth of 100-year-old beer from him. A good Samaritan returned it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume Pause 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:41 Driver's condition unknown after hitting Fairhaven bus stop 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 8:28 Watch the Procession of the Species parade in Bellingham 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 2:20 Take a springtime walk through Stimpson Family Nature Reserve 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Six bottles of 100-year-old Tacoma brand beer were recently stolen from Steve Navarro's truck and he's not happy about it. The owner of Pacific Brewing and Malting discusses why the beer was historically significant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com