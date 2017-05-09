Girl who arrived at her prom in a coffin meant ‘no disrespect,’ her mother says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash Pause 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 0:41 Driver's condition unknown after hitting Fairhaven bus stop 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? 1:07 Hundreds line up in Lynden for Trump rally Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Megan Flaherty arrived at Pennsauken High School’s junior prom in New Jersey on Saturday in the back of a hearse. The whole thing was a little too far outside the box for some people who criticized the high-schooler on YouTube, where a video of her arrival was posted. Susan Armstrong Flaherty