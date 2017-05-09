Yes, Americans die without health insurance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin Pause 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 8:28 Watch the Procession of the Species parade in Bellingham 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? 2:20 Take a springtime walk through Stimpson Family Nature Reserve 2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares