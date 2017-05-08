National

May 08, 2017 11:26 PM

Man who pretended to be Army vet sentenced to 14 years

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A man who posed as a U.S. Army veteran and claimed to have two doctorates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.

A judge in New York City sentenced Jeremy Wilson on Monday.

Prosecutors say Wilson pretended to be a wounded veteran in order to lease a luxury car and a $5,000-a-month apartment in the city's financial district.

The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2pYQIsJ ) Wilson, who also claimed to be the son of late Irish Republican Army leader Brian Keenan, wasn't going to ask for sympathy from the court.

Prosecutors say Wilson has no remorse, and has spent his entire life devoted to fraud. They say he has at least eight prior felony convictions for similar stunts.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos