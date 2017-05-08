Youth soccer coach tells players he’s transgender. They want to know how old he is.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Pause 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 1:31 Tour this historic Bellingham building with developer Bob Hall 0:58 Donald Trump rallies the crowd in Lynden 8:28 Watch the Procession of the Species parade in Bellingham 1:21 Bellingham sandwich shop reopens after closing for remodeling 2:03 'Star Wars' fanatics take part in world's largest lightsaber battle 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 1:07 Hundreds line up in Lynden for Trump rally 0:25 Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A youth soccer coach in Portland, Ore., announces to his team that he is transgender during a team meeting on the field. Facebook.com/portlandcommunityfootballclub via Storyful