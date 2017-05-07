National

May 07, 2017 11:08 PM

Earthquake hits central Alaska, third to hit during weekend

The Associated Press
PLEASANT VALLEY, Alaska

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the central part of the state.

The center says the earthquake had an epicenter 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Pleasant Valley, a town of about 700 residents at 9:09 p.m. local time Sunday.

The earthquake was the third to hit Alaska over the weekend.

On Saturday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region at 8:25 p.m. local time Saturday.

Officials say the moderate quake was felt in the Anchorage area but no damage was reported.

The center reported hours earlier that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The quake struck about 12:43 p.m. in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians. There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos