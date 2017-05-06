National

Ever wondered how to backspace on the iPhone calculator? Here's how

By Max Londberg

With nearly 35,000 likes, a viral tweet revealed how to backspace on the iPhone calculator.

Judging by the enormous response, not many iPhone users knew about the feature, but they seemed overwhelmingly pleased to learn of it.

This is how to do it:

In response to the tweet, some seemed shocked the feature even existed.

The feature has been around for years. On Apple’s support page, a user asked how to backspace on the iPhone calculator in 2010.

One person replied, “Just swipe the ‘display’ on the calculator. I know, not very intuitive!”

