Wisconsin governor says he would keep coverage for pre-existing conditions

MADISON, Wis. – After first saying he would consider having Wisconsin opt out of the Affordable Care Act's pre-existing condition rules, Gov. Scott Walker said Friday that he wasn't seeking to remove protections for patients.
"I'm waiting to see what gets to the president's desk, but we're not looking to change pre-existing conditions," Walker said in an interview.
Earlier Friday, he said he would consider seeking a waiver from federal rules on pre-existing conditions if the state could do so under the final version of legislation headed to the U.S. Senate.
The House Thursday approved a bill to overhaul the Affordable Care Act that would allow states to opt out of requirements for insurers on how they cover people with pre-existing conditions.
"That's something we certainly would consider," Walker said. "It depends on the conditions, and again, what's in the House bill could be very different than what's in the Senate bill and what finally comes to the president. So I'm going to wait till I see what's in the final version."
Soon after his comments were widely criticized online, Walker spokesman Jack Jablonski said people with pre-existing conditions would continue to have insurance coverage under any approach the administration might take.
Democrats said they were appalled that Walker would even entertain an idea that could result in people with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses paying much more for insurance.
"The answer for the governor of the state of Wisconsin ... should be, 'No, period. No, we're not going to do that,'" said state Democratic state Rep. Daniel Riemer.
"We ought not deny people coverage or charge them outrageous amounts because they're dealing with diabetes or heart disease."
To opt out of the Affordable Care Act's requirements on pre-existing conditions, states would have to set up high-risk insurance pools to help those people afford coverage.
Walker spoke highly of Wisconsin's Health Insurance Risk Sharing Pool, which the state ran until insurance marketplaces opened under the Affordable Care Act in 2014.
"We've been very good at that with HIRSP," Walker said in the morning.
"We had a very effective program before," he said. "A lot of people were very disappointed Wisconsin was not allowed to have that under the Affordable Care Act, under Obamacare."
Wisconsin's high-risk pool insured about 21,000 people, with critics saying high prices kept tens or hundreds of thousands of others from accessing it. Those applying for the program had to wait six months before they were allowed into it.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would have to review the federal legislation before deciding whether he would support having the state opt out of the pre-existing condition requirements.
"Whatever we would do, I would make sure in Wisconsin that people who have pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance," he said.
But Democrats said they feared how Republicans who run state government would react to the plan.
Asked just after Thursday's House passage of the Republican health care bill whether he was concerned that Wisconsin might seek a waiver, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said: "Absolutely. With Scott Walker, who knows?"
(Craig Gilbert in Washington contributed to this report.)
