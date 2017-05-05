National

May 05, 2017 5:16 PM

9-year-old struck during police chase last month dies

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

A 9-year-old St. Louis County boy injured when the car he was in was struck during a police chase last month has died.

Police on Friday announced the death of Caleb Lee. Caleb, his 5-year-old brother, mother and aunt had just returned from Disney World on April 25 when an SUV fleeing police struck their car. Both women and Caleb's brother were also hurt but survived.

The chase began when a Normandy, Missouri, officer saw an SUV commit a moving violation on Interstate 70 and realized it matched the description of an SUV taken during an armed robbery.

The SUV exited near the airport and struck the car.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos