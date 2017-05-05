An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Arrival of American troops to northern Syrian countryside Pause 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 2:20 Take a springtime walk through Stimpson Family Nature Reserve 0:26 Fog blankets Bellingham Thursday, May 4, 2017 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned 3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 1:07 Cat fight ends with water landing 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided