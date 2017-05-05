Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

A sign sits in welcome to those entering Balch Springs, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. As the family of a black teenager slain by a white police officer calls for an indictment and more investigation, the Dallas suburb where he died faces some of the same issues with race as Ferguson, Cleveland, and other cities that have experienced high-profile police shootings of African-Americans.
State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas speaks at a news conference at the Supreme Court Building in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, about the shooting of Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas. Listening are, left to right, state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, and state Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas.
State Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, wipes a tear while speaking at a news conference at the Supreme Court Building in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, about the shooting of Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas.
Dallas County Sheriff crime scene investigators use a metal detector at the intersection near where Jordan Edwards was killed by a police officer in Balch Springs, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. As the family of the black teenager slain by a white police officer calls for an indictment and more investigation, the Dallas suburb where he died faces some of the same issues with race as Ferguson, Cleveland, and other cities that have experienced high-profile police shootings of African-Americans.
Dallas County Sheriff crime scene investigators conduct a follow up search for evidence at the intersection near where Jordan Edwards was killed by a police officer in Balch Springs, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. As the family of the black teenager slain by a white police officer calls for an indictment and more investigation, the Dallas suburb where he died faces some of the same issues with race as Ferguson, Cleveland, and other cities that have experienced high-profile police shootings of African-Americans.
A few hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. The prosecutor's office investigating the death of the black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
Saaniya Alhassan shields her candle from a breeze as she stands with a few hundred supporters listening to speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
A couple of hundred supporters stand holding lit candles as they listen to comments from speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. The prosecutor's office investigating the death of the black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
Imam Omar Suleiman, center, The Rev. Dr. Michael W. Waters, right, and his son Jeremiah, stand in attendance at a candle light vigil for Jordan Edwards, in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Solemn and Waters were featured speakers at the event that drew a few hundred supporters.
De'Juan Johnson, 15, a friend of Jordan Edwards becomes emotional as he listens to speakers at a candle light vigil for Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Monica Tunstle-Garrett, left, of Mesquite, Texas, and Al Woolum, right of North Richland Hills, Texas, light candles as the arrive at a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Supporters light candles during a vigil for 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Edwards was killed leaving an unruly house party Saturday night when former police officer Roy Oliver opened fired on the car Edwards was a passenger in. Oliver was fired Tuesday for violating department policies.
Hope Waters, left, her brother Jeremiah, center rear, and their mother Yulise, center right, light candles with Linda Abrasion Evans, right, during a candle light vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. The prosecutor's office investigating the death of a black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
