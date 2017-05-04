He’s home from a 15-month deployment. His first stop? To surprise his daughters.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 1:52 Washington AG Ferguson on fighting the Trump travel ban and the 'power of the law' 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 1:07 Cat fight ends with water landing 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In the last 15 months SSgt. Michael Roberts had only been home for a couple of weeks and on Wednesday he surprised his daughters at their schools with an early homecoming. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com