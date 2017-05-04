National

May 04, 2017 2:27 AM

Nightclub owner details memorial to Pulse victims

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The owner of the Florida gay nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history is announcing plans for a memorial at the property.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma on Thursday is outlining her plans for a memorial at the nightclub where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured last June.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.

Poma opened the nightclub in 2004 as a way to honor her brother, who died from AIDS.

In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial. But Poma ultimately turned down that offer.

