National

May 01, 2017 6:48 PM

Collapsed bridge in Atlanta to reopen by late May

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

State officials say a collapsed interstate bridge in the heart of Atlanta that's being rebuilt will be reopened weeks earlier than expected.

Local news organizations report the Georgia Department of Transportation said Monday the new section of Interstate 85 will be opened before the Memorial Day weekend. Officials initially pledged a June 15 completion date after the bridge collapsed on March 30 following a massive fire.

GDOT officials said reconstruction of the bridge will cost up to $16.6 million. The federal government is expected to pay 90 percent of the cost.

GDOT construction director Marc Mastronardi says the estimate includes $3.1 million in incentives for a contractor to complete the work before June 15, though it must conclude the project by mid-May to earn the full amount.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?
Rare double eclipse captured in space 0:35

Rare double eclipse captured in space

View More Video

Nation & World Videos