AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Saturday, April 29, 2017, photo, people walk past a TV news showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's missile test, in Tokyo. A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile apparently failed shortly after launch Saturday, South Korea and the United States said – the third test-fire flop just this month – but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts drills in nearby waters.
Koji Sasahara
In this Friday, April 28, 2017, photo, South Koreans hold letters reading "NO THAAD" during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Neat certainties are rare in the North Korean nuclear crisis, which for decades has simmered and occasionally boiled over, without resolution. So it was jarring to see the absolute confidence with which America's top Pacific commander described the ability of a contentious U.S. missile defense system, scheduled to be up and running in days in South Korea, to shoot down North Korean missiles.
Lee Jin-man
In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, photo, Filipino security force members position themselves ahead of the arrival of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at Manila's international airport, Philippines. Security is tight as heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
ASEAN) come to Manila for the annual ASEAN Leaders Summit.
In this Saturday, April 29, 2017, photo, Southeast Asian leaders pose for a group photo following their retreat in the 30th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila, Philippines. From left; Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Myanmar Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.
Bullit Marquez
In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017, photo, shadows of Nepalese people are cast on the Boudhanath stupa as they light candles to mark the second anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. Two years ago, Nepal was ravaged by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people and left another 4 million homeless as their humble homes built from brick and stone were toppled within seconds.
Niranjan Shrestha
In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017, photo, Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray as a head priest displays a holy relic believed to be the hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, on Mehraj-u-Alam at the Hazratbal Shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar, India. Mehraj-u-Alam is believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Mohammad to heaven.
Mukhtar Khan
In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017, photo, a woman tries to comfort wife Ankita Sharma, right, as they await the arrival of the body of Indian paramilitary soldier Sanjay Kumar at his home in Palampur, about 40 kilometers
25 miles) south of Dharmsala, India. Kumar was among 25 Indian paramilitary soldiers who were killed by Maoist rebels in central India on Monday in one of the worst attacks on the country's security forces in recent years.
In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo, Taiwanese man Liang Sheng-yueh talks to a doctor at the Grande Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Liang, who was rescued after being lost on a mountain for 47 days, celebrated his 21st birthday at a hospital in Nepal's capital Friday, April 28, 2017.
Niranjan Shrestha
In this Friday, April 28, 2017, photo, masked Kashmiri protesters throw rocks and bricks at Indian government forces, not pictured, during a protest in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir on Friday clashed with dozens of rock-throwing protesters demonstrating against the killing of 70-year-old civilian a day earlier during an anti-India protest that erupted following a gunbattle that killed three Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels in the disputed region, police said.
Dar Yasin
In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, photo, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, left, son of Bollywood actor turned politician Vinod Khanna, stands near his father's funeral pyre in Mumbai, India. Khanna died of cancer on Thursday, a hospital official said. He was 70.
Rajanish Kakade
In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, photo, an Indian girl tries on a gold necklace at a jewelry on the eve of ''Akshay Tritiya'' festival in New Delhi, India. Friday marks the Hindu festival "Akshay Tritiya", considered auspicious for buying gold among other things.
Manish Swarup
