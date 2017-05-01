National

May 01, 2017

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

A South Korean army tank fired rounds during joint military exercises between U.S. and South Korea in Pocheon as tensions mounted over North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile programs. As South Korean demonstrators protested the deployment of a high-tech American Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system, a North Korean mid-range ballistic missile failed shortly after launch Saturday, as North Korea showed defiance as the USS Carl Vinson supercarrier conducted drills in nearby waters.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, the Philippines hosted a summit of Southeast Asian leaders where the disputed South China Sea and China's development of islands took center stage.

Nepal marked the second anniversary of a terrifying earthquake that shook the Himalayan nation, killing more than 9,000 people and damaging nearly a million homes nationwide. Little progress has been made in the two years since, raising questions about the government's commitment to the recovery effort as well as the fate of billions of dollars in foreign aid.

Taiwanese trekker Liang Sheng-yueh, who was rescued after 47 days on a mountain in Nepal, celebrated his 21st birthday at a hospital in Kathmandu.

Kashmiri protesters threw bricks and rocks as they clashed with Indian security forces in Srinagar after a 70-year-old civilian was killed and seven people were injured during an anti-India protest a day earlier.

