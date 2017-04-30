8-year-old swept away in a flood is found clinging to a ladder under a manhole cover

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 0:27 Boy rescued from drain pipe in O'Fallon 1:49 People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham 1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls 1:14 Where are the best waterfalls in Whatcom County? 2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

An 8-year-old boy was rescued from a flooded drain pipe in O'Fallon after he was sucked into the rushing water. klandis@bnd.com