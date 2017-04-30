NBA star gets a tooth knocked out, scoops it off the court — and plays better than ever

Isaiah Thomas is getting a visit from the Tooth Fairy tonight.
Early on in his NBA playoff game this Sunday, the star Boston Celtics guard took an elbow to the face that dislodged one of his teeth. Instant replay showed the tooth flying from his mouth onto to the floor of TD Garden, the Celtics’ home court.
But was Thomas fazed? Not at all, apparently. After the play ended, he simply walked over to where the tooth was, scooped it up and jogged to the bench.
You can actually see the tooth fly out of Isaiah Thomas' mouth, and then he goes to pick it up off the floor pic.twitter.com/nIDsV462sM— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2017
The camera later caught Thomas’s new gap-toothed smile.
Smile for the camera. pic.twitter.com/mMES1OPSU4— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 30, 2017
The Celtics later tweeted that Thomas had had his tooth “repositioned,” which confused many fans.
@celtics 4 out of 5 dentists say that's not how teeth work. The fifth is apparently the Celtics trainer.— Chris Railey (@ChrisJRailey) April 30, 2017
@celtics How is that even possible— Cody Kalinka (@Cody_Kalinka) April 30, 2017
@celtics How can you reposition a tooth??? pic.twitter.com/zFfy3uweR0— Ashley (@Ahchwath_Zion) April 30, 2017
But what was most strange is that the loss of a tooth didn’t seem to slow Thomas down at all. In fact, it seemed to reinvigorate him. According to MassLive, Thomas returned to the game and made two consecutive 3-pointers, helping his team rally from an early deficit.
According to ESPN, Thomas was 0-for-3 from the field with three points, no rebounds and no assists before the incident. After he came back, he accumulated nine points and two assists on perfect shooting in less than four minutes. His Celtics ended up defeating the Washington Wizards, and Thomas led all scorers with 33 points.
You can't handle the tooth pic.twitter.com/rC34IJrZeL— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) April 30, 2017
In a postgame interview, Thomas appeared to still be missing the tooth, but he spoke clearly without any lisp.
