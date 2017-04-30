These inmates are making amends by training rescue dogs to help veterans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day Pause 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham 1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls 1:14 Where are the best waterfalls in Whatcom County? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rescue dogs and their inmate trainers celebrated their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. The dogs will go on to the next level of training before becoming service dogs for military veterans. The prisoners learn responsibility and training the dogs provides a sense of purpose during their rehabilitation. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com