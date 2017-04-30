Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:49 People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls 0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham 1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls 1:14 Where are the best waterfalls in Whatcom County? 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star