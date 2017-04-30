‘Oh my gosh, it can’t be. He can’t be that big.’ Parents shocked by baby’s size

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:49 People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls 0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham 1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls 1:14 Where are the best waterfalls in Whatcom County? 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:27 Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities 0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kelly Corsetti talks about her delivery of her 13-pound, 11-ounce baby Valentino, who was born Friday morning. Sutter Davis officials say he is likely the hospital's heaviest baby and falls above the 99th percentile for birth weight. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee