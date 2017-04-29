A doctor called his broker during a delivery. It will cost him $33.8 million.

0:58 Check out the gaggle of goslings at Lake Terrell Pause

0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard

2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round

1:52 John Schneider on Seahawks third-round pick Amara Darboh

1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility

1:27 Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities

1:07 Hundreds line up in Lynden for Trump rally

2:49 Women 4 Trump from Pierce County at Lynden rally

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"