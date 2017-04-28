He walked into a coffee shop, told a Republican, ‘You are safe’, then drew a machete

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 0:58 Check out the gaggle of goslings at Lake Terrell 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 1:27 Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Transylvania University President Seamus Carey, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard discuss assault on campus that sent one student to a local hospital. meads@herald-leader.com