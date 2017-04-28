Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 2:35 ‘Pump track’ for mountain bikers set for Whatcom Falls Park 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race 1:54 Top finishers talk about the 2016 Ski to Sea Race 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star