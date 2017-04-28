National

They paid $12,000 for a music festival on a private island. They got complete chaos.

Fyre Festival was promoted on its Facebook page as “the unparalleled best in music, cuisine, design & hospitality on a private island in the Exumas.”

The music and art festival on a private island in the Bahamas, promoted by rapper Ja Rule and model Kendall Jenner among others, was supposed to feature concerts by Blink 182, Major Lazer, The G.O.O.D. Music Family.

The promotional videos promised crystal clear water, beautiful women and amazing music. The first of two separate weekend events started Friday. Tickets cost up to $12,000, according to The Telegraph.

Festival-goers have found very different conditions than was promised. Many have taken to social media to chronicle the disaster. Twitter moments called it “the luxury party that turned into the Hunger Games.

Blink 182 pulled out Thursday, issuing a statement that said, in part, “We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans.”

The festival’s web site (FyreFestival.com) is no longer working, but it the festival reported on its Instagram account that “due to circumstances beyond our control, and in line with a culture of safety, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been canceled.”

There is “Chaos at Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival,” reported Pitchfork. Vanity Fair said, “The Fyre Festival, Built on Instagram, Dies By Instagram.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism issued a statement, blaming the organizers of the festival for “total disorganization and chaos.”

There are problems with food, security, accommodations, luggage, beer and just about everything else, according to social media accounts.

Many are leaving the island, hoping to fly back to the United States, but running into trouble doing that.

If the disappointed travelers expected sympathy from others, well, they are bound to be disappointed. Twitter users are mostly laughing at their problems and wondering how they could have been duped by Ja Rule, Kendall Jenner and Instagram models who promoted the event.

