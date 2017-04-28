Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for nation's best QB 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 2:35 ‘Pump track’ for mountain bikers set for Whatcom Falls Park 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:54 Top finishers talk about the 2016 Ski to Sea Race Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A home-based wildlife rehabilitator in western N.C. posted on Facebook about how they used recycled mascara brushes to get eggs and larva out of the fur of injured and orphaned animals. The response was support from all over the world. See how the founders of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge reacts to a major shipment of donations. Photos and video courtesy of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge