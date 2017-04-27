When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 0:53 Five facts about Larrabee State Park 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com