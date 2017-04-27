She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Pause 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 0:53 Five facts about Larrabee State Park 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com