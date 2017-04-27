Southwest promises not to overbook flights anymore following United fiasco

The fallout from a video of a United Airlines passenger being dragged off a flight earlier this month continues across the airline industry.
United announced Thursday that it was increasing the amount its employees could offer passengers to voluntarily give up their seats to $10,000 and would reduce overbooking on its flights.
The move comes weeks after Delta announced it would authorize payments of up to $9,950 for passengers to give up their seats.
Now Southwest’s CEO said the airline will no longer overbook flights, a change that could start as soon as next month.
“Southwest is changing our policy and will no longer book flights over capacity as part of the selling process,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement to USA Today’s Today in the Sky blog.
That followed similar comments Kelly made on CNBC: “The company has made the decision that we’ll cease to overbook going forward. We’ve been taking steps over the last several years to prepare ourselves for this anyway. We never like to have a situation where we’re oversold.”
Kelly was clear that the change will not eliminate all instances of over-capacity flights.
“Occasionally, operational challenges will have our airport-based employees asking for volunteers, but that will happen much less frequently because overbooking to customers in advance will be off the table as a consideration,” Kelly said, according to USA Today.
Overbooking is the practice of selling more tickets on a plane than there are seats. Airlines routinely do so, knowing that a certain percentage of passengers often fail to show up for their flights.
If the increased payments are not enough to get passengers to voluntarily give up their seats, United outlined its policy for involuntarily removing passengers from flights.
On April 9, United passenger David Dao was physically removed from a flight from Chicago to Louisville. United needed to clear seats for four crew members, but no one accepted the airline’s offer of $800 and four passengers, including Dao and his wife, were chosen for involuntary denial of boarding. Dao refused to give up his seat and his violent removal by Chicago Department of Aviation Officers was captured on video by several passengers, leading to public outcry.
