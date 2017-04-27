A neighborhood covered in poop is at war over whether majestic peacocks should stay

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country Pause 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com