She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:17 Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph