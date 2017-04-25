America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause 1:15 Central Valley Honor Flight 2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C. 1:21 Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers 3:05 Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register. Philadelphia Police Department