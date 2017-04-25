‘When I died’: She collapsed during a workout. These quick decisions saved her life

2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause

1:21 Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers

5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins

3:05 Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood

2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"

1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility

0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game