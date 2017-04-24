'Serving storm troopers'? McDonald's reveals new uniforms and Twitter smirks

On the one hand, the new McDonald’s uniforms are super-chic, modernistic and way more fashionable than the old ones.
On the other hand, Twitter.
Social media had a field day when the fast-food chain tweeted about the new uniforms on Thursday.
Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pCcRwaM6B4— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 20, 2017
Many people caught a certain “Star Wars” vibe.
The new uniform for #McDonalds - serving storm troopers on a Death Star in a Galaxy far far away. pic.twitter.com/UJ3QuRRSbG— Max Willson (@max_willson95) April 22, 2017
Time for another game of... "Am I a McDonald's Employee or an Imperial Officer Working on the Death Star?" pic.twitter.com/pXxX73FCvA— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 21, 2017
Just me or do the new McDonald's uniforms have a 'Death Star cafeteria' look to them? pic.twitter.com/KZdMd8ED1q— Cruise (@CruiseZ953) April 23, 2017
Or are they more “Hunger Games”? (Which would certainly be appropriate— - hunger, burgers, fries, or whatever.)
Not really sure how to feel about the new #McDonalds uniforms? Feeling a HUGE #HungerGames influence...How about you?!!! pic.twitter.com/cFS1LtrJLj— E!!! (@circleofsun) April 24, 2017
Meanwhile at new @McDonalds uniform showcase pic.twitter.com/scvDZzE1cd— Charles FLEXavier (@BIGGSEXXXY77) April 22, 2017
Wouldn’t this guy look great in the drive-through?
mcdonalds uniforms will soon require a certain haircut as well. pic.twitter.com/lVkQOSi6W6— Parmeson and Pinot (@ParmesonP) April 23, 2017
And the hits just keep rolling in.
New McDonald's uniforms pic.twitter.com/uxeNl92flS— Varo Stiglitz (@alvaromateu) April 21, 2017
New #McDonalds uniforms: pic.twitter.com/lhVYOdEcMa— RadioCat (@MrRadioCat) April 21, 2017
New McDonald's uniforms have a really chic labour camp vibe pic.twitter.com/1p0jjbyRPp— Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) April 22, 2017
I don't know, I kind of like these new McDonald's uniforms pic.twitter.com/4mFYvJ6tZJ— uɐɯssnS ʇʇɐW (@suss2hyphens) April 21, 2017
McDonald's new Clubwear uniforms. Really makes you wanna Red Bull Music Academy your Pepsi protest. pic.twitter.com/1zwmHLViXV— Tobias Rochman (@tobias_rochman) April 21, 2017
The new McDonald's uniforms are problematic pic.twitter.com/aMbLv2hJc5— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) April 21, 2017
Well, the employees like them, at least according to a McDonald’s press release. Rolled out this month, the new uniforms will be worn by 850,000 employees in the chain’s 14,000 U.S. locations.
More than 70 percent of employees surveyed said they liked the modern image the uniforms projected and would be proud to wear them, the company said.
Twitter just doesn’t know fashion when it sees it. This is said to be the first time McDonald’s has ever worked with fashion designers to create a new look for its employees.
I like the new McDonald's uniforms. There's nothing wrong with looking a little stylish while you're working. #theNine— C.Y. Da Phoenix (@SeeWhyDaPhoenix) April 24, 2017
One of the two new uniform “collections” was designed by American designer Waraire Boswell, who has dressed celebrities including Ryan Gosling, Sean Combs, Bruno Mars and NBA stars Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, according to Refinery 29.
He has a certain affection for McDonald’s. One of his first jobs was at a McDonald’s in Pasadena, Calif.
A second uniform collection, called “Timeless Elements,” was designed by British designer Bindu Rivas, known for uniforms she’s created for British banks, airlines and U.K. McDonald’s locations.
“The biggest new addition? A convertible denim apron ... that can be worn from just the waist down as a half-apron if a staffer so desires,” writes Refinery 29.
“So, now your chicken nuggets will be served up by someone donning a look equally as suited to dispensing artisanal kombucha in a Brooklyn fair-trade coffee shop/bar/vegan bakery/bike shop hybrid.”
Want some fries with that snark?
McDonald’s is letting each location pick which uniforms to wear.
