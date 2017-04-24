Kenny G performs on a Delta flight as other airlines make headlines for bad service

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause 3:05 Hikers tour Hundred Acre Wood with Parkscriptions program 1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park 1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Delta Airlines passengers on Flight 1558 from Tampa to San Francisco were treated to a surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G on Saturday after flight attendants asked passengers to help fundraise for The Delta G.O. Relay for Life. Facebook/barner.jones via Storyful