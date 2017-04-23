5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 0:52 Racers try to beat 'The Villain' at Superhero 5K in Bellingham 1:17 Dog owners in Bellingham talk about bagging their dog's poop 1:54 Thousands march through downtown Bellingham at March for Science 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Doug and Terra Fogg were home on June 28, 2016, the night that Alan Amundson went on a shooting rampage in their neighborhood. Their motor home was struck by three bullets, they said, and one of those bullets hit a Boise police officer in the chest. The officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest, did not suffer life-threatening injury. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com