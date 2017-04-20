Down but not out: Carriage horse ‘Big John’ trips in Charleston, will take time off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino Pause 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 1:52 Police: Fresno killing spree suspect said 'I did it, I shot them' 1:17 Writer Jewell Parker Rhode reads from 'Towers Falling' at Bellingham event 2:05 State workers stage walkout for better contract 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A carriage horse named Big John tripped and fell to the ground Wednesday afternoon at the start of his first tour of the day in Charleston, S.C., but came away mostly unscathed. This video shows tourists, officers, and the horse's owners rushing to help. Facebook / Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates