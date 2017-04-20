National

April 20, 2017 7:58 AM

Man jailed on charges he financially exploited federal judge

The Associated Press
LAKE CHARLES, La.

A Louisiana man has been jailed on charges he financially exploited a federal judge while working as her personal assistant.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 28-year-old Justin Gray turned himself in Wednesday after investigators obtained a warrant to arrest him on charges of forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Parish prosecutor Cynthia Killingsworth said Gray worked as an assistant to U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi, who took medical leave in December.

A police report identifies Minaldi as the alleged victim in the case against Gray, who allegedly misused Minaldi's credit cards and checking account to rack up more than $51,000 in debt.

Court records unsealed last week revealed Minaldi was required to get treatment for severe alcoholism.

