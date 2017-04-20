National

April 20, 2017 6:25 AM

Man cleared as suspect in officer's shooting considers suing

The Associated Press
COSHOCTON, Ohio

An Ohio man says being identified as a suspect in a police officer's shooting caused turmoil for his family, even though he was quickly cleared and investigators concluded the officer tried to kill himself and fabricated a cover-up story.

A statewide alert named Chaz Gillilan as a suspect in what was reported as an April 11 traffic-stop shooting in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Gillilan tells WCMH-TV (http://bit.ly/2o7nND2 ) that images of his home and his distinctly tattooed face still appear online, linking him to the injured officer.

The Coshocton (kuh-SHAHK'-tuhn) man says people now look at him suspiciously, and even his mother questioned his innocence. Gillilan has a lengthy criminal record but says he wouldn't shoot an officer.

He says he's considering a lawsuit against police.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boise animator re-creates North Carolina's shining moment at NCAA Tournament

Boise animator re-creates North Carolina's shining moment at NCAA Tournament 0:32

Boise animator re-creates North Carolina's shining moment at NCAA Tournament
Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice 1:46

Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice
Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?' 0:46

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos