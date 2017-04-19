Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez, who was serving life without parole for murder, committed suicide Wednesday morning in prison, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said in a statement.
Hernandez, who was sentenced for the fatal 2013 shooting of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, was found hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts around 3:05 a.m., according to the statement.
Hernandez “attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” the statement added. Corrections officers attempted to revive him and transported him to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
The statement said state police were investigating the scene and that his family members were notified.
Hernandez was acquitted last week of two other murders, the Boston Globe reported, though the case did not affect his ongoing life sentence. Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were shot and killed in 2012.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments