April 18, 2017 9:33 AM

Suit seeks OK for white nationalist speech at Auburn

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala.

An attorney is asking a federal court to clear the way for a white nationalist to speak at Auburn University.

A request filed Tuesday claims school officials violated free-speech rights by reversing a decision to let Richard Spencer appear at the student union. The suit was filed on behalf of a man who says he rented the auditorium where Spencer planned to speak.

The university says it canceled Spencer's appearance because of safety concerns.

Spencer previously made news by addressing a far-right gathering where audience members gave a Nazi salute. His appearances often draw critics.

Spencer says he plans to speak at Auburn on Tuesday evening regardless of the school's decision. Both supporters and opponents are trying to draw crowds through social media.

Auburn police say they're monitoring the situation.

